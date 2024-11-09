1 person killed, 13 wounded in Russian drone attack on Odesa (updated). PHOTOS

One person was killed and 13 others were wounded, including 2 children, in a night attack on Odesa. Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of another hostile attack on Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on 9 November, at night, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive attack using UAVs in Odesa and its suburbs.

"A local resident was killed in the attack, 13 people were injured, including two boys aged 4 and 16. Information about other victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Damage as a result of the attack

According to the prosecutor's office, high-rise buildings in two residential complexes, private houses, warehouses of a private enterprise and cars of the townspeople were damaged, at least 10 of which were completely destroyed by fire.





















Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established. At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.

