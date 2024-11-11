Occupiers shelled Mykilske, woman died
Today, on 11 November 2024, at about seven in the morning, Russians attacked Mykilske in the Kherson region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
As noted, almost a dozen "arrivals" were recorded in the village.
"An enemy shell that hit one of the houses ended the life of a local resident born in 1945", the report says.
