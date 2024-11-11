Enemy is shooting at Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions with long-range weapons that can be hidden far from border - Siversk OTG

To strike Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, Russian invaders use weapons that can be used to strike from deep within their territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk OTG, during a telethon.

"The enemy uses the entire available arsenal of weapons whenever possible. They mostly strike from the depths of their territory. These include air strikes, FPV drones, and the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs. They also use MLRS," he said.

He added that these weapons allow the enemy to attack the north of Ukraine from the depths of their own territory. However, most of the attacks are still taking place on the aggressor state's own territory in the Kursk region, which is temporarily controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It has been documented that the intensity of shelling in the Kursk region is consistently twice or even three times higher than the intensity of shelling on the territory of Ukraine.

"So we also transfer these indicators there. But the enemy is constantly striking at the border, and they are trying to exert this pressure deep into our regions," noted Mysnyk.

The only way to deprive the Russian aggressors of the opportunity to shell the territory of Ukraine is to use our own long-range weapons.

"We desperately need long-range weapons with permission from our partners to use them in full, so that we can have a concrete impact on this," emphasized Mysnyk.