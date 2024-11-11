Russian man is filming his eliminated accomplices in trench, whom he has to evacuate: "For me, this work is even thrill - to do good to people". VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the bodies of dead accomplices in a trench.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows about a dozen of the eliminated invaders. According to the author of the video, he has to evacuate the bodies from the position. He complains about the top management, which sent several groups to carry out a "meat" assault and is indifferent to the evacuation of the bodies.

On the recording, the occupier addresses his children and says that they should know "how dad fought heroically on this field, in these trenches". He is also convinced that he is doing good to people.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupiers imprisoned 62-year-old henchman naked in pit for seven days for lost walkie-talkie: "If he survives - it is okay, if he doesn’t - well, to hell with him". VIDEO