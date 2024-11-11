Occupiers imprisoned 62-year-old henchman naked in pit for seven days for lost walkie-talkie: "If he survives - it is okay, if he doesn’t - well, to hell with him". VIDEO

The occupiers imprisoned their 62-year-old accomplice, who lost his walkie-talkie during combat manoeuvres, naked in a pit for seven days.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a naked man stumbling in a pit was posted online. The author of the video says that the Russian has been serving his sentence for three days, which was allegedly imposed by a Russian army officer with the call sign Dykyi.

The author of the publication notes in the post that the prisoner was also subjected to other humiliations.

"The video shows a 62-year-old fool. He is naked and wet, as he has been pissed on many times by his fellow soldiers who relieve themselves in the pit. This orc was thrown into the pit for a minor offence and has already spent three days in it at a temperature of +6+8. (At night +2.) His comrades laugh, piss on him and are surprised at the old fool's resilience. And, of course, they make videos," he says in the commentary to the video.

Warning: Strong language!

