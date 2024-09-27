Russian commander beats his subordinates: "F#ckheads! Get up! Why f#ck are you lying down! You are piece of sh#t!’". VIDEO
A video recording of a fragment of the "educational" work of a Russian commander with two subordinates was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian humiliates his subordinates in every possible way and beats them. Judging by the video, the subordinates did not comply with the order and left the position.
Warning: Foul language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password