26 048 52

Russian commander beats his subordinates: "F#ckheads! Get up! Why f#ck are you lying down! You are piece of sh#t!’". VIDEO

A video recording of a fragment of the "educational" work of a Russian commander with two subordinates was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian humiliates his subordinates in every possible way and beats them. Judging by the video, the subordinates did not comply with the order and left the position.

Warning: Foul language!

Russian Army (9071) mockery (24)
