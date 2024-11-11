ENG
News War
Next 4-5 months will be decisive in war, Ukraine seeks to strengthen position before talks - Reuters

Вирішальні місяці у війні: матеріал Reuters

Against the backdrop of Donald Trump's victory, Ukraine wants to strengthen its position before possible negotiations.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to a senior Ukrainian official, Censor.NET reports.

As Trump's victory brings closer the prospect of negotiations to end the war, Ukraine is fighting to take the strongest position for any negotiations, the publication notes.

According to a Ukrainian official, the next 4-5 months will be crucial.

"This winter is a critical moment... I hope that the war is coming to an end. Right now we will determine the positions of both sides in the negotiations, the starting positions," he said.

