No decision was made to send EU troops to Ukraine with any mandate - Stano

The European Union has not made a decision to send troops to Ukraine with any mandate.

This was stated by EU spokesperson Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Journalists asked him to comment on the proposal to use European troops on the line of separation between the forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders in the event of a freeze in the conflict along the contact line.

According to him, the EU has not changed its position on assisting Ukraine in its self-defense. However, commenting on the presence of EU member states' troops directly in the conflict zone, he noted that the EU has not made any decisions to send troops to Ukraine under any mandate.

