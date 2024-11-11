In Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed convoy of armoured vehicles of elite Pskov division of Russian army with missile strikes. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed six armoured vehicles of the elite Pskov division of the Russian army with missile strikes.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations was posted on social media.

"The occupiers from the Pskov division of the Russian Armed Forces illegally amassed with military equipment in a forest plantation in Zaporizhzhia region, preparing for a manoeuvre. The invaders were detected by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. OGT 'Tavria' means fired at the enemy's concentration point. As a result of the missile strike, two heavy Russian trawlers and personnel inside the occupiers' military vehicles were destroyed. Four more armoured vehicles with Pskov troops tried to escape, but they were soon hit as well - all enemy armoured vehicles, including new Russian BMD-4s, were burned," the soldiers said in a commentary to the video.

