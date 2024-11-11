Forced evacuation of adults from 10 more settlements announced in Kharkiv region - RMA

The zone of forced evacuation of the adult population has been expanded in the Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

It is noted that the forced evacuation of the entire adult population was announced from 10 settlements of the Borova community and the village of Borova.

In general, since September 10, they have already been evacuated to safe places:

More than 5300 residents of settlements in the Kupiansk direction, including 251 children;

1181 local residents of settlements and villages in the Borova direction, including 137 children.

The head of the RMA added that 2000 beds for evacuees have been deployed in temporary resettlement centers.

"Kharkiv RMA has provided 2000 beds for evacuees in the places of temporary resettlement. If necessary, we will promptly increase their number. As of now, 1,014 IDPs have been accommodated in dormitories," added Syniehubov.