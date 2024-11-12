Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: number of wounded rises to 14, woman’s body unblocked from rubble. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih by Russian troops has risen to 14.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the hit. Emergency workers are dismantling the rubble.

A woman and three children are likely to be there.

At 23:02, the head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that the body of a woman had been unblocked from the rubble.

In addition, two people were killed in the district centre of Nikopol district due to enemy shelling.

"Five more locals are wounded. Two of them are in serious condition. A medical facility, cafes, shops and cars were damaged in the town," the RMA added.





