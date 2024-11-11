Russian drone hits car in Zaporizhzhia region, injures 2 people
On November 11, a Russian drone hit a civilian car in a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region and injured two people.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
The drone hit a car that was standing in the yard of a private house in the village of Prymorske, Vasylivka district.
A 71-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man living in the house were injured. They were taken to the hospital.
