Russian drone hits car in Zaporizhzhia region, injures 2 people

On November 11, a Russian drone hit a civilian car in a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region and injured two people.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The drone hit a car that was standing in the yard of a private house in the village of Prymorske, Vasylivka district.

A 71-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man living in the house were injured. They were taken to the hospital.

