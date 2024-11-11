ENG
Zelenskyy and Borrell discuss increase in EU aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

According to Zelenskyy, the main topics of the talks were further cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, increased military aid, lifting restrictions on strikes on military targets in Russia, unblocking support under the European Peace Fund, and completing all procedures for providing Ukraine with $50 billion in accordance with the G7 decision.

президент Зеленський та Високий представник ЄС із закордонних справ та безпекової політики Боррелем

This is Borrell's fifth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

