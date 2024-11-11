305 0
Zelenskyy and Borrell discuss increase in EU aid to Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's Facebook page.
According to Zelenskyy, the main topics of the talks were further cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, increased military aid, lifting restrictions on strikes on military targets in Russia, unblocking support under the European Peace Fund, and completing all procedures for providing Ukraine with $50 billion in accordance with the G7 decision.
This is Borrell's fifth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password