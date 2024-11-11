Zelenskyy and Borrell discuss increase in EU aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's Facebook page.

According to Zelenskyy, the main topics of the talks were further cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, increased military aid, lifting restrictions on strikes on military targets in Russia, unblocking support under the European Peace Fund, and completing all procedures for providing Ukraine with $50 billion in accordance with the G7 decision.

Read more: Heads of MFA and EU defense ministers to discuss aid to Ukraine next week

This is Borrell's fifth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.