Heads of MFA and EU defense ministers to discuss aid to Ukraine next week

Strengthening assistance to Ukraine will be a key topic during the meetings of EU foreign ministers and defense ministers next week.

This was stated by EU spokesperson Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The EU member states have ongoing exchanges and consultations with each other, bilaterally or multilaterally, or in the EU format. This happens regularly within the framework of the European Council. One of the recent opportunities for European leaders was in Budapest. Another opportunity is the monthly meeting of foreign ministers. So I will not go into details about what exactly was shared between member states or between institutions. I can only confirm that Ukraine remains at the top of the agenda of the next EU Foreign Affairs Council, which will take place in a week, on Monday, in Brussels. After that, it will be in the format of defense ministers on Tuesday," Stano informed.

Answering a clarifying question from journalists about whether the EU's position on President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and Victory Plan has changed, the spokesperson said that the EU continues to support Ukraine's peaceful efforts to achieve a just peace and, at the same time, Ukraine's legitimate right to self-defense.

"The EU's position on peace and on Ukraine's victory in this legitimate struggle for survival and its right to defense is very clear: Ukraine must win this fight. Any agreement that is reached must be based on a just peace, taking into account the fact that Ukraine is a victim of criminal aggression. In other words, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," the EU spokesperson emphasized.

