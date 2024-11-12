ENG
Soldiers of 33th SMB destroyed 2 tanks, 6 APCs and eliminated almost 30 occupiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 33rd separate mechanised brigade repelled an enemy attack from a column of occupier armoured vehicles. As a result, the enemy suffered the following losses: 2 tanks, 6 Russian armoured personnel carriers.

According to Censor.net, our soldiers also killed 29 occupiers and wounded 19.

