New record for Armed Forces of Ukraine: 1950 occupiers eliminated in day. Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 712,610 people, 9,276 tanks, 20,352 artillery systems, and 18,847 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 712,610 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 712610 (+1950) people,

tanks - 9276 (+23) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 18847 (+81) units,

artillery systems - 20352 (+38) units,

MLRS - 1249 (+4) units,

air defence systems - 996 (+0) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18737 (+61),

cruise missiles - 2636 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 28870 (+68) units

special equipment - 3626 (+6)

