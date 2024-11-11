ENG
SOF fighters eliminate 14 occupiers, capture 3 more in Kursk region. VIDEO

As a result of successful actions behind enemy lines in the Kursk region, SOF fighters eliminated 14 occupiers and captured 3 more.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of SOF fighters.

"All those who made the right decision and surrendered were provided with first aid and taken to a safe place," the soldiers said.

