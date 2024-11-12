Government introduces transparent mechanism for transferring soldiers between military units through "Army+" - Zelenskyy

Military transfers in the army should be unblocked.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the government has just adopted a special resolution that introduces a real and transparent mechanism for transfers for our soldiers between military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This applies to transfers initiated by soldiers.

"The mechanism was developed in cooperation with civil society, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We agreed on this at a meeting with civil society in October. We are fulfilling our promise.

Transfers will work through the Army+ app. 72 hours to verify the report. The result of the verification is reported to the soldier through Army+. In case of refusal, clear reasons must be given. In the case of approval, a clear decision should be made," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine should monitor the effectiveness of the approved mechanism. The technical readiness for the launch is November 15.

"This is an important example of absolutely constructive cooperation between the military leadership and the team of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the one hand, and representatives of public organizations, on the other. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this decision," Zelenskнy summarizes.

