Relatives of "servant of people" Kasai bought real estate in Dubai for one million dollars during war - media. PHOTO

During the war, the daughter and nephew of Hennadii Kasai, a member of the Defence Committee of the "Servant of the People" party, purchased luxury real estate in Dubai for more than one million dollars. The Kasais purchased this property in 2022-2023, at a time when the MP's family was caught up in a scandal involving the supply of jackets for the army from Turkey of inadequate quality and at inflated prices.

This is stated in the investigation of "Schemes", Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

The "Schemes" found four luxury apartments in the UAE worth more than $1 million belonging to the MP's daughter and nephew.

According to leaked data from Dubai's public registers, the Kasai family members purchased their first apartments in April 2022.

Polina Kasai, then the 22-year-old daughter of a "Servant of the People" MP, bought a two-bedroom apartment in the Dubai Gate 2 residential complex for $310,000 (about UAH 9 million at the time of purchase).

In the same month and year, the MP's 25-year-old nephew, Oleksandr Kasai, bought an apartment in the Studio One residential complex for $202,500 (UAH 6 million at the time of purchase).

The next and most expensive apartment - in the Palm Views West luxury complex worth almost $330,000 (over UAH 12 million at the time of purchase) - was purchased by Oleksandr Kasai in August 2022.

In February 2023, the MP's nephew purchased another property in Dubai for almost $240,000 (UAH 9.5 million at the time of purchase), again from Studio One.

"Schemes" did not find an official explanation of the origin of funds for luxury real estate in the Emirates from the relatives of Hennadii Kasai, MP from the "Servant of the People" faction.

Now the MP's daughter and owner of Dubai real estate, Polina Kasai, is 25 years old and works as a copywriter. The journalists learned from sources with access to the data of the register of personal income that officially, over the past three and a half years, the MP's daughter has earned about UAH 3 million, which is 3.5 times less than the price of the apartment she bought in Dubai.

MP Hennadii Kasai and his wife, according to the declaration of the "Servant of the People", earned about UAH 1.5 million in the same period - from 2021 to 2022 - together, more than half of which was the MP's salary. This is six times less than the price of Polina's apartment in Dubai. The amount of the couple's savings remained almost unchanged during that period.

The MP's nephew, 27-year-old Oleksandr Kasai, invested $770,000 (over UAH 27 million) in the Emirates' luxury real estate over the previous two years. He earned the money through sports and business.

In 2021, the then 24-year-old handball player Oleksandr Kasai received a stake in an aviation business. His father, Pavlo Kasai, was then Marketing and Trade Director at "Motor Sich", close to the corporation's president, Viacheslav Bohuslaev. In January 2021, Oleksandr Kasai became the owner of a 7% stake in the research and production company "MS AVIA-GRADE". In June 2021, Oleksandr Kasai was among the founders of Vector Avia in Turkey. In the summer of 2023, Ukrainian media reported that Vector Avia had supplied the Ministry of Defence with low-quality jackets for the military at a price three times higher than the one indicated in Turkish customs declarations.

After the scandal with the supply of clothing for the army, on 6 February 2023, Oleksandr Kasai, Hennadii Kasai's nephew, withdrew from the co-founders of the Turkish Vector Avia. Two days later, he bought his third apartment in Dubai for almost $240,000 (UAH 9.5 million at the time of purchase) from Studio One. Six months later, in August, he divested himself of his 7% stake in the Ukrainian company "MS AVIA-GRADE".

"Schemes" asked Hennadii Kasai about the origin of his family's funds for real estate in the UAE. He did not want to talk to the journalists by phone, but he answered written questions.

The MP noted that his 25-year-old daughter and 27-year-old nephew are adults and independent people and do not consult him about their financial decisions.