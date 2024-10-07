Supreme Court Judge Dashutin has no real estate: mother-in-law’s cottage, mother’s apartment and leased car - media. VIDEO

Ihor Dashutin is a judge of the Administrative Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of Ukraine. He has held this position since 2019. Before that, he was a judge in Sumy. Dashutin and his wife Anna do not own any real estate or cars. They use only what belongs to their relatives.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info journalists, Censor.NET reports.

A mansion in a prestigious cottage town near Kyiv belongs to his mother-in-law. The judge claims that he visits his mother-in-law there. She says that she and her son-in-law have been living together since they bought the property.

A 190-square-metre apartment in Kyiv is registered in his mother's name. Dashutin lists it as his place of residence. However, until recently, the apartment was put up for sale.

The leased car, a Volkswagen Arteon, is formally owned by the car dealer. The story is the same with his wife's Audi, which is registered in the name of the judge's mother.

