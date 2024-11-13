Drone strikes near shopping centre in Kharkiv, hitting high-rise building: 4 people injured (updated)

On the morning of November 13, 2024, Russian troops will attack Kharkiv with attack drones.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The arrival of an enemy UAV in the Saltovsky district. It hit near one of the shopping centers. The cars parked next to it and the building's windows were damaged. All relevant services have arrived at the scene," he said.

Later, Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that at 11:30 a.m. an enemy UAV attack was recorded near a shopping center in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv.

"Several cars in the parking lot were damaged. There are no preliminary reports of casualties," he said.

"More than twenty parked cars and the trolleybus contact network were damaged near the arrival point near the shopping center. As of now, there are no fatalities or injuries," Terekhov later added.

Updated information

At 12.29 a.m., Terekhov reported a new arrival.

"We have a preliminary report of another UAV strike on the city. Details are being clarified," he said.

"An enemy UAV hit an apartment building in Saltivskyi district. There was no fire. At the moment, there is no information on casualties. All relevant services are on their way to the scene," Terekhov later clarified.

"At the moment, there is information about two victims," the statement said.

According to the latest information, the number of victims has increased to four.

