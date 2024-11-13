Chief of Staff of Russian Black Sea Fleet missile ships Trankovsky eliminated by SSU in occupied Sevastopol - source. VIDEO

The SSU conducted a special operation in occupied Sevastopol. The car of Valery Trankovsky, Chief of Staff of the 41st Brigade of Missile Ships and Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was blown up, resulting in his legs being torn off. He later died of blood loss.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

Valery Trankovsky is a war criminal who ordered the launch of cruise missiles from the Black Sea at civilians in Ukraine.

It is known that he shelled Vinnytsia with "Kalibrs" in July 2022. It killed 29 civilians. He also repeatedly shelled Odesa and other cities, killing many civilians.

The Russian media noted that Trankovsky had been under surveillance for about a week, and that the improvised explosive device was detonated remotely.

Earlier, Russian media reported a car bombing in occupied Sevastopol.

