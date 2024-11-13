Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 714,380 people (+1,770 per day), 9,300 tanks, 20,408 artillery systems, 18,896 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 714,380 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to November 13, 24 are approximately
personnel - about 714380 (+1770) people,
tanks - 9300 (+24) units
armored combat vehicles - 18896 (+49) units
artillery systems - 20408 (+56) units,
MLRS - 1249 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 996 (+0) units
airplanes - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18798 (+61),
cruise missiles - 2636 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 28966 (+96) units
special equipment - 3629 (+3)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
