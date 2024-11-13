ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 714,380 people (+1,770 per day), 9,300 tanks, 20,408 artillery systems, 18,896 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

рф,ворог,втрати,окупант

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 714,380 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to November 13, 24 are approximately

personnel - about 714380 (+1770) people,

tanks - 9300 (+24) units

armored combat vehicles - 18896 (+49) units

artillery systems - 20408 (+56) units,

MLRS - 1249 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 996 (+0) units

airplanes - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18798 (+61),

cruise missiles - 2636 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 28966 (+96) units

special equipment - 3629 (+3)

ліквідація військ РФ

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

Russian Army (8890) Armed Forces HQ (3990) liquidation (2331) elimination (4941)
