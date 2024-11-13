Shostka remains without heating after night shelling

Critical infrastructure facilities are being restored in Shostka, Sumy region, after the Russian shelling.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Timur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"After the night shelling, part of the city of Shostka remains without heat supply. Restoration work is ongoing, and the heat will return during the day. There are also 83 stationary Points of Invincibility in Shostka," the statement said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the most difficult situation with heat supply is in the frontline areas.

"We are currently working on creating a support plan to respond promptly to damage to the power and heat supply systems," he said during the telethon.

Tkachenko reminded that 99.2% of boiler houses have already been put into operation.

