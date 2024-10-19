Russian attack on Shostka: a man’s body was found under rubble, number of wounded increased to 8. PHOTO

A man was killed in a nighttime enemy air strike on Shostka, Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"The body of a dead man was found under the rubble in a building in Shostka. As a result, eight people were injured and one was killed in a night air strike on the city," the statement said.

As reported, the enemy attacked the Shostka community with Shaheds and KABs: 7 people were injured, energy facilities and infrastructure were damaged, and there were power outages. Sumyoblenergo JSC also informed that emergency blackouts were introduced in the Sumy region due to an enemy attack on a power facility.

According to the SES, racists attacked an SES unit in Shostka, 5 rescuers were injured and a building was destroyed.