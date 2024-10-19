Ruscists hit unit of State Emergency Service in Shostka, 5 rescuers were injured, building was destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The enemy attacked a unit of the State Emergency Service in Sumy region, 5 rescuers were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, on the night of 19 October, enemy aircraft attacked a fire and rescue unit in Shostka. The building was partially destroyed. At the time of the attack, the personnel was in a shelter.

"Five rescuers were injured and hospitalised. The buildings and 6 units of SES equipment were damaged," the statement said.









Read on Censor.NET: Rocket attack on Shostka: the number of wounded increased to 7

As reported, the enemy attacked the Shostka district with Shaheds and KABs: 7 people were injured, energy facilities and infrastructure were damaged, and there were power outages. Sumyoblenergo also informed that emergency blackouts were introduced in the Sumy region due to an enemy attack on a power facility.