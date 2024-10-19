Enemy hit "Shaheds" and KABs in Shostka district: 7 people were injured, energy facilities and infrastructure were damaged, there was a power outage

On the night of 18-19 October 2024, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Shostka community in the Sumy region, using KABs and Shakhtys.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, 3 Shaheds were destroyed by air defence.

Consequences of an Enemy Attack

According to the Joint Forces Operation, seven people were wounded in the attack.

Energy and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Several settlements in the Shostka district are without electricity.

"All the necessary services are working at the arrival sites. The headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack has been deployed.

The power supply has been partially restored, and work is ongoing," the statement said.