Ukrainians donate less to army - Bloomberg

Ukraine has recorded a significant decline in donations to support the military, indicating that Ukrainians are gradually exhausting their willingness to fund defence.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the data of Ukrainian volunteer funds, liga.net reports.

In 2022, Serhii Prytula's charitable foundation raised enough money to buy a satellite for defence purposes. This year, however, the situation has changed: Ukrainians are increasingly saving on donations, experiencing economic difficulties and war fatigue.

"To raise the same amount, we work three times harder than in previous years," says Prytula.

The cuts come at the most inopportune time for Ukraine. With the situation on the frontline deteriorating, unpopular mobilisation and constant power cuts, the mood in society is becoming increasingly difficult. The fear that incoming US President Trump could cut support or force Kyiv into an unwanted peace only adds to the anxiety, the newspaper writes.

Most private charities report a significant drop in donations this year. Prytula says that donations are down by a fifth, while other organisations are feeling even worse - some have seen a tenfold drop in contributions.

These funds cover only a fraction of the army's needs. For example, Prytula's fund raised UAH 1.4 billion this year, while the country's total military budget exceeds $50 billion. Nevertheless, donations remain an important resource to supplement government funding. With their help, volunteers can quickly purchase the necessary items, from clothing to reconnaissance drones.

The largest charity, Come Back Alive, recorded a 15% decrease in contributions.

According to an August survey by the Ilko Kucheriv Foundation and the Razumkov Centre, about a third of Ukrainians have reduced their donations compared to last year.

Another charity, Reactive Post, reports a decline of more than 40% compared to last year. Most donors are now those who have donated before.

Some volunteers believe that Ukrainians are simply "used" to war, perceiving it as far removed from everyday life. Many people help their relatives on the frontline directly, instead of donating through organisations.

Although the volume of donations has decreased, these funds are still needed to meet the needs that the state does not always have time to cover, emphasises Oleh Karpenko of Come Back Alive.

At the same time, many households have lost part of their income since the outbreak of the war, and the tax burden may further affect their ability to donate.

As reported, in 2023, Ukrainians donated UAH 18.75 billion to the three largest funds, which is almost twice less than in 2022 (a record UAH 34.38 billion).