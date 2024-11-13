Kyiv is negotiating with London to train 5-7 thousand students year for possible civil service in future - Zaluzhnyi

Ukraine would like to agree with the United Kingdom on the possibility of annual training of at least 5-7 thousand students for possible future civil service.

This was stated by Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have almost managed to assure the British establishment that the most, let's say, guaranteed investment, the guaranteed preservation of their investment, is our education, the training of our future ministers, prime ministers, governors, even the future president," he said.

According to the diplomat, this project will have a fairly good prospect.

Zaluzhnyi also noted that both the British and Ukrainians hope for a 100-year agreement, which should be a great support for business development, but so far it has been hampered by concerns about Ukraine's security guarantees.

The issue of security guarantees will precede all further actions, especially those related to investment, he added.