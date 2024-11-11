Macron and Starmer promised to support Ukraine as long as it is needed

France and the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine "as long as necessary."

This is stated in a communiqué on the Elysee Palace website following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports.

During a meeting on Monday, November 11, at the Elysee Palace, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer emphasized their determination to unwaveringly support Ukraine in its opposition to full-scale Russian aggression.

"On the situation in Ukraine, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation, emphasizing their determination to stand by Ukraine as long as necessary to defeat the aggressive war that Russia is waging against Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that the leaders also discussed major international issues and prospects for relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Earlier it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would discuss the possibility of convincing Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles.