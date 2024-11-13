Compulsory evacuation of children with families announced in 28 settlements of Borivka hromada in Kharkiv region - RMA

At a meeting of the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council, a decision was made to conduct a mandatory evacuation of children with their families from 28 settlements of the Borivka settlement territorial community.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council, Oleh Syniehubov. Censor.NET reports.



As noted, 93 children with their families are subject to evacuation from the villages of the Borivka community.

In addition, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of the entire adult population from the settlements where active hostilities are taking place: Borova village and Novoplatonivka, Shyikivka, Pidlyman, Nyzhnya Zhuravka, Borivka, Andriivka, Nyzhche Solone, Vysehche Solone, Maliivka and Pisky-Radkivski villages.

Read more: One person died and two were injured as result of early morning attack by occupiers on Beryslav

The head of the RMA added that 2,443 people remain in these settlements today.



"All evacuees will receive material assistance, temporary accommodation, as well as support from international partners, including the UN, including humanitarian, psychological and legal assistance," said Sinehubov.