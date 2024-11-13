US missile defense base officially opened in Poland

A U.S. missile defense base has been officially opened in Poland, the first permanent facility of the U.S. Armed Forces on Polish territory.

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived at the base together with US Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch and US Ambassador Mark Brzezinski.

"This American base was built on our land, in Poland, in the center of Poland, and from now on, when this base is here, the whole world will see clearly and clearly that this is no longer a Russian sphere of influence," Duda said.

According to him, the opening of the base in Redzikowo is "a kind of symbol" of Polish-American relations.

"I am extremely pleased that we are officially opening this base, which, like the US Army, will defend freedom and security in the world," the Polish president said.

The Redzikow base is part of the U.S. missile defense shield. It is designed to protect Europe from short-range (1000-3000 km) and medium-range (3000-5500 km) missiles. Among other things, it is equipped with the Aegis Ashore system, the ground-based equivalent of a ship-based missile defense system.

The launchers at Redzikovo contain modern SM-3 Block 2A interceptors, which, due to their design, can fly very fast and far. The launchers themselves are the most versatile type of launcher, which can use various types of missiles.