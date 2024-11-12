First group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers signs contracts with Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

On 12 November, the first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the contract signing procedure took place at a recruitment centre set up at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin.

According to the procedure, the head of the recruitment centre asked each of the volunteers to sign a contract in turn, which they had read in advance.

"Welcome to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said the head of the recruitment centre after signing a contract with each of the volunteers.

According to Petro Gorkusha, a representative of the recruitment centre, more than 600 people have applied to join the Ukrainian Legion as of today.

Earlier it was reported that more than 500 applications from 30 countries had been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion, which is currently being formed in Poland.

