Since June 2024, when Peter Pellegrini became president of Slovakia, he has received four requests from Slovak citizens for permission to serve in the Ukrainian army. However, he has not granted any of them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

Former Slovak head of state Zuzana Chaputova, who was in office even at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, gave several approvals of Slovak applications

It is worth noting that in Slovakia, serving in a foreign army without the consent of the president is a criminal offense for which the perpetrator faces imprisonment.

"During the presidential campaign, Pellegrini supported the position of current Prime Minister Robert Fico to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine from the state reserve, although in the past he supported military assistance to Kyiv," the statement said.

After being elected president in April of this year, he said that it was a tragedy to support a military conflict that has not yielded results in two years.

In late October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve under contract as officers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel, according to information from early November, allowed 60 Czechs to join the Ukrainian armed forces.

It is also officially known about four Czech citizens who fought for Ukraine as volunteers and were killed. Among them is Karel Kucera, who was posthumously awarded the Medal for Heroism by Czech President Petr Pavel on Czech Independence Day. Karel went to Ukraine without official permission, and without receiving consent from then-President Milos Zeman.