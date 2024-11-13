Lviv will have to cut funding for education and healthcare due to government’s withdrawal of UAH 2 billion of reverse subsidies - Sadovyi

Lviv will not be able to finance education, healthcare and support the families of the military due to the withdrawal of UAH 2 billion from the city budget.

This was stated by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The mayor called on the city's community to work together to decide how the city should live in such circumstances.

"I would like to ask you what we are not going to fund next year. Maybe we will not fund education? Will we not finance medicine? But we receive a lot of wounded every day. Will we stop helping our military? Why am I asking you this? Because you, Lviv residents, fill the community budget, it is your money," Sadovyi stressed.

He said that he had seen the government's budget proposal, which he sent to the Verkhovna Rada.

"I saw that this year they want to withdraw about UAH 2 billion from the city community, including the 'reverse'. I think this is wrong. Last year, when the situation was difficult and there was a request from the government, we shared about UAH 1.8 billion and gave it to the military. This year, the situation is extremely difficult. You know that we are giving UAH 1 billion to the armed forces ourselves - we receive a lot of requests for all units every day. When the last attack took place and 189 houses were damaged, 20 of them were destroyed, it was another UAH 1 billion in losses for the community.

How much have we received from the government? Zero. Yes, you will say that the cities in the east are being shelled, perhaps even more, and this is true. But they also want to withdraw funds from the communities of Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro. I spoke with community leaders - no one asks them. This is not right - we must be united, we must make joint decisions," emphasized Andrii Sadovyi.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025", Reg. No. 12000, initiated the withdrawal of reverse subsidy funds from community budget revenues, which is planned to amount to UAH 12.9 billion in the next budget year for 189 communities.