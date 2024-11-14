ENG
War
Russians continue to attack Armed Forces in the Novoivanivka region of Kursk region - DeepState

Росіяни атакують Новоіванівку

The defence forces again repelled 5 Russian "attacks" on the village of Novoivanivka in the Kursk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"Katsaps had another bad day in the Kursk region. They carried out 5 attacks - three with 2 weapons, one with 7 WME, and one with 3 WME," the observers write.

DeepState adds that thanks to the coordinated work of the units of the 225th SAB, 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, 82nd SAAB, and 101st TD Brigade, the attacks were repelled. At least 10 units were destroyed. Out of 16 weapons, 10 were destroyed.

Read more: Enemy redeploys most combat-ready units to resume assaults in Kursk region - 82nd SAAB

Kursk (722)
