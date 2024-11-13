Enemy redeploys most combat-ready units to resume assaults in Kursk region - 82nd SAAB

Due to high losses, the Russian command is redeploying the 76th Air Assault Division to the Kursk region to resume offensive assault operations.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported on television by Viktor Kravtsov, acting head of the communications department of the 82nd Bukovyna Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops.

To a certain extent, the Russians are concentrating their forces in the Kursk region, bringing more and more units there, he said.

It is known that the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation has redeployed here to resume offensive assault operations due to the losses suffered by the Russian marines and airborne troops. And the enemy still aims to drive us out of the area as soon as possible. We continue to defend ourselves," said Kravtsov.

He also said that the enemy is amassing equipment in this combat zone, but Ukrainian troops are effectively destroying it. For example, just the day before yesterday, 35 or 37 pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed.

Answering the question of how the fighting in the Kursk region is currently affecting the situation at the front in Ukraine, the military noted that it is relieving the enemy's offensive in the eastern direction.

"Observing the course of hostilities both in the east and in the north of our country, we can draw a certain conclusion that the Russian army is redeploying its most combat-ready and best-trained units to the Kursk region. And I believe that this is how they relieve the pressure on the eastern direction," Kravtsov added.

