Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 716,070 people (+1,690 per day), 9,319 tanks, 20,472 artillery systems, 18,947 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 71,070 Russian invaders.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to November 14, 24 are approximately

personnel - about 716070 (+1690) people,

tanks - 9319 (+19) units

armored combat vehicles - 18947 (+51) units

artillery systems - 20472 (+64) units,

MLRS - 1252 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 997 (+1) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18852 (+54),

cruise missiles - 2640 (+4),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 29090 (+124) units

special equipment - 3629 (+0)

