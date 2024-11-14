Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 716,070 people (+1,690 per day), 9,319 tanks, 20,472 artillery systems, 18,947 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 71,070 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to November 14, 24 are approximately
personnel - about 716070 (+1690) people,
tanks - 9319 (+19) units
armored combat vehicles - 18947 (+51) units
artillery systems - 20472 (+64) units,
MLRS - 1252 (+3) units,
air defense systems - 997 (+1) units
aircraft - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18852 (+54),
cruise missiles - 2640 (+4),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 29090 (+124) units
special equipment - 3629 (+0)
