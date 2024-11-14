"Collapse of Ukraine" would be even greater humiliation for USA than withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan - former head of Foreign Ministry of Great Britain Haig

Former British Foreign Secretary William Hague believes that if the United States stops supporting Ukraine, it will be an even greater humiliation for the United States than the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

According to Hague, if the Trump administration allows the "collapse of Ukraine," it will have consequences for America's credibility in the world.

"Trump criticizes (Joe Biden's - Ed.) policy in Afghanistan, the chaotic withdrawal, the fact that we left the country three years ago, but if he leads to the collapse of Ukraine, it will be a much greater humiliation for the United States, for the power of the United States in the world, for the ability to contain the future crisis around Taiwan," the former minister explained.

He believes that it is in Trump's own interest to support the West's power in the world.

The diplomat said that freezing the war on the contact line would mean laying the groundwork for a new war.

"It would lead to another war, a third war, because Putin would come back for what's left," Hague said.

The former minister believes that without reliable security guarantees from the United States and NATO, Ukraine will not be able to exist as a state, and will not be able to "stop Putin in two years, after he rebuilds his armed forces and comes back for the rest."

"You can naively say we're going to make peace in 24 hours, but that doesn't help if you're building a new war," Hague added.

