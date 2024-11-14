In south, enemy is conducting active assaults in Vremivka direction - Southern Defense Forces

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy is using unguided aerial missiles, kamikaze drones, and armored vehicles to support the assaults.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this during a telethon.

"The enemy conducts, first, aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles. They use the same drones to support their assault infantry from the air, and, as for the assault and army aviation, it is the aviation that is involved in these assaults. For example, over the past day, the assault and army aviation launched more than 40 unguided missiles to support the assault actions of their infantry," he said.

According to him, in the south, the enemy continues to use missile and kamikaze attacks on populated areas and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, up to 350 enemy strikes by kamikaze drones were recorded over the day.

"About 300 attacks daily from various artillery systems. Every day we have missile strikes and air strikes with the use of guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles. We also have assaults in some areas, in particular, in Vremivske, Orikhivske, and Prydniprovske, where the enemy is trying to take control of the Dnipro island zone," the spokesman added.

He noted that the occupants continue to conduct active assault operations in the Vremivsk sector, using armored vehicles to bring an assault infantry group as close as possible to the positions of the Defense Forces, which then land and try to break in, followed by reinforcement groups. Voloshyn also noted that the enemy took these assaults more seriously than the meaty assaults that took place on other front lines.

Recently it became known that Russian troops may soon launch ground assaults in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, they may begin "any day now."

