Hospitalist Maria-Khrystyna Dvoinik dies at front

On Wednesday, 13 November, Maria-Khrystyna (Alpaka) Dvoinik, a hospitalist, was killed while going to evacuate the wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Medical Volunteer Battalion "Hospitallers" and its founder Yana Zinkevych.

"Yesterday, during a rotation at the front, a hospitalist, Dvoinik Maria-Khrystyna, Alpak's friend, died. A very bright, restless, eager for knowledge, purposeful person who made many plans for the future and selflessly loved what she did," the battalion wrote.

They also noted that Maria-Khrystyna volunteered, closed large fundraising and dreamed of Ukraine's recovery after the victory.

"May our brave sister of Alpak be remembered forever. She left behind warm memories that will live in our hearts. Her feat will never be forgotten. We bow for every life saved in this war," Zinkevych added.

The battalion added that information about Maria-Khrystyna's burial will be published later.

