Syrskyi visits 92nd SAB in Kharkiv region

Сирський відвідав 92 ОШБр на Харківщині

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited one of the assault brigades in the Kharkiv region.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I worked in the Kharkiv region in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko. We discussed further actions and the increase in the fire damage efficiency.

There will be more enemies killed," he said.

Kharkivshchyna (1976) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (123) Syrskyi Oleksandr (392)
