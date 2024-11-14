Syrskyi visits 92nd SAB in Kharkiv region

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited one of the assault brigades in the Kharkiv region.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I worked in the Kharkiv region in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko. We discussed further actions and the increase in the fire damage efficiency.

There will be more enemies killed," he said.

Read more: Presidential Office facilitates Sternenko’s meeting with Syrskyi. PHOTOS