Poland deploys South Korean K2 tanks on border with Russia

Poland has sent the first K2 tanks, handed over to it by the South Korean company Hyundai Rotem, to the 9th Armored Cavalry Brigade, which is stationed in the city of Braniewo, a few kilometers from the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation.

As noted, this was reported by the spokeswoman for the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division, Major Magdalena Kościńska, in a comment to PAP.

The tanks arrived at the unit in Braniewo on vehicle trailers.

On Thursday, representatives of the military and the South Korean side will complete the formalities necessary to accept the tanks.

"The next step will be to equip the tanks with systems used in the Polish army, including communications equipment," the spokeswoman said.

The K2 Black Panther tanks are known for their leading technological solutions, including the active defense system, which effectively counteracts missile and anti-tank attacks.

They are also highly mobile, enabling them to perform rapid maneuvers even in difficult terrain, such as marshes or sands. They are equipped with precise guidance and fire control systems, which guarantees their effectiveness in various combat conditions.

"In the first batch, the 9th Brigade received seven tanks. Another batch is expected at the end of this year. Currently, the unit has 8 trained crews who have been trained by instructors from the 20th Mechanized Brigade," said Major Kościńska.

As a reminder, in August 2022, Poland and South Korea signed an executive contract for the purchase of the first 180 tanks worth almost $3.4 billion. Tank deliveries from Korea are already underway, but the participation of Polish industry in this part of the contract is minimal.