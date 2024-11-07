Border guards were bribed more than 1250 times for total of almost UAH 15 million during martial law - State Border Guard Service

Since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine, border guards have stopped 1253 attempts to provide illegal benefits worth almost UAH 15 million.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"1253 attempts to provide illegal benefits totaling almost UAH 15 million have been prevented by border guards since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine. In October, 38 such attempts totaling more than UAH 530 thousand in national and foreign currency were stopped," the statement said.

It is also reported that in all cases, law enforcement officers refused the offered unlawful benefit. Each of these offenses was reported to the National Police.

