Man’s body found in Ivano-Frankivsk region near border with Romania - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, near the border with Romania, the body of a man was found, which had most likely been lying there for several months. Nearby were belongings and documents in the name of a Ukrainian citizen born in 1980, a resident of Chernihiv region.

As noted, border guards of the "Shybeny" department of the Chernivtsi Detachment received information that local residents had found a human body near the border.

"Judging by the condition of the body, it had been in the forest for several months. Nearby, law enforcement officers found things and documents that indicated that the body probably belonged to a citizen of Ukraine born in 1980, a resident of Chernihiv region. The time and cause of death will be determined by an expert examination," the SBGS said.

The Border Guard Service notes that, given the location of the man's discovery and the equipment he was carrying, it is highly likely that he intended to illegally cross the state border from Ukraine to Romania.

The border guards also reminded that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 40 deaths have been recorded on the western border during attempts to illegally cross the state border.

"We emphasise once again that crossing the state border outside checkpoints is not only illegal, but also dangerous to life and health," the SBGS added.