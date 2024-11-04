For $2,000 on rubber boat to Moldova: Two men detained on banks of Dniester - State Border Guard Service. PHOTO

Border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment detained two men with a rubber boat on the banks of the Dniester who were about to cross the river to get to Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, border guards received information about the movement of two people towards the state border from a local resident. Later, the men with an inflatable boat were found on the banks of the Dniester.

It turned out that the 31-year-old resident of the border area decided to earn extra money by smuggling people across the border. Through closed social media channels, he found a "client" - a 23-year-old resident of Vinnytsia. The scheme was quite simple: the smuggler was to meet the "passenger", bring him to the shore and set off on a rubber boat. He estimated his services at $2,000.

"However, during the preparation of the boat, their plans were ruined. Realising that they had been exposed, the criminals tried to escape, but warning shots quickly cooled their ardour," the SBGS said.

It is reported that the men were brought to administrative responsibility under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. In addition, for malicious disobedience to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers, reports were drawn up against both offenders under Article 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offences. The cases were sent to court. The National Police investigators under the procedural supervision of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office also served the boatman a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

