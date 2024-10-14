Two drunken men who tried to illegally cross border with Poland were detained - State Border Guard Service. PHOTO

Not far from the border with Poland, border guards spotted two men trying to overcome the barrier fence. As it turned out, they had the idea to make a spontaneous trip after drinking alcohol.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday evening, border guards of the Morozovychi unit detected two men near the Ukrainian-Polish border who were trying to overcome the barrier fence. Having noticed the border patrol, the men tried to escape, but were quickly caught by the border guards. It turned out that they were not alone - there were two other women with them," the statement said.

Read more: No movement of military equipment near our border in Belarus - SBGSU

As it turned out, four residents of Novovolynsk went on holiday to a forest near the border. After drinking alcohol, the men, born in 1987 and 1997, decided to make a spontaneous trip to Poland, leaving the women at the border.

The SBGS reported that border guards drew up administrative materials against all four people for violating the border regime. The two men who tried to illegally cross the border will be brought to court for their actions.

Watch more: Border guards detain evader who got lost in forests of Rivne region on his way to Poland. VIDEO