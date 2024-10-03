Border guards detain evader who got lost in forests of Rivne region on his way to Poland. VIDEO

A resident of Kirovohrad region planned to bypass the border with Poland through the forest to avoid mobilisation, but got lost.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"A resident of Kirovohrad region went on a 'trip' following the advice of an unknown person in a messenger, but got lost. Without any supplies, he wandered through forests and swamps in Rivne region for almost a day. The only source of water was dew from plants. Hoping to reach Poland, he ended up on the border with Belarus," the statement said.

How was the offender identified?

Later, the offender encountered Ukrainian border guards and addressed them in a foreign language, as he mistook them for Polish.

The man was detained and brought to administrative responsibility.

During the martial law, the State Border Guard Service identified more than 600 criminal organised groups that promised to help men of military age cross the border in exchange for money.