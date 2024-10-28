Smugglers in Zakarpattia sold boat and plywood paddle to draft dodgers for 20 thousand dollars. PHOTO

In Zakarpattia, border guards detained two men who were making their way to the border with Hungary with an inflatable boat under the cover of darkness. The detainees were residents of Kyiv and Uzhhorod.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

As it turned out, both men used the services of an anonymous channel in one of the messengers. Each of them paid USD 10 thousand. For this money, they received a route, a rubber boat with cylinders filled with ordinary light bulbs, and a single plywood paddle to cross the Tisza.

Reports on administrative offences under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the offenders.

Currently, the operatives of the Mukachevo Detachment are establishing the circle of persons involved in the organisation of the men's illegal trip.