6 more "schemes for draft dodgers" dismantled: cost of "services" reached $10 thousand. Among defendants - doctor with RF passport, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police dismantled another 6 schemes to evade mobilisation and illegally travel abroad by men of conscription age.

As noted, as a result of complex measures in Zakarpattia, Lviv and Cherkasy regions, the organisers of the fraud were detained. Among them are doctors - officials of the MMC and medical consultative board (MCB).

"In return for money, they helped conscripts avoid conscription on the basis of forged medical documents or escape abroad by bypassing checkpoints.

The cost of such "services" ranged from USD 2,000 to USD 10,000, depending on the urgency of the trip and the type of "scheme", the SSU said.

The scheme in Lviv region

For example, in Lviv region, SSU military counterintelligence detained the head of a department at a regional psychiatric hospital who was selling medical certificates of medical unfitness for service to draft dodgers.

It is noted that the suspect was detained red-handed while transferring a new bribe. During the searches of her accomplice, a representative of the MCB, a psychiatrist, a Russian passport and an F-1 combat grenade were found.

In addition, in Lviv, the head of a local hospital department was exposed and the deputy head of a military medical centre was detained for forging diagnoses to "deregister" people from military records.

An official of one of the region's military units was also detained for promising draft dodgers exemption for money through his personal connections in the TCR.

Scheme in Cherkasy region

According to the SSU, another member of the MMC, a psychiatrist at a local hospital, was suspected in Cherkasy region. The official took bribes for fictitiously registering potential conscripts for psychiatric care to avoid mobilisation.

The scheme in Zakarpattia

As noted, an inspector of the border guard detachment was detained in Zakarpattia, who was selling "routes" of escape to the neighbouring country outside checkpoints.

Suspicions of scheme participants

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 3 of Art. 332 (illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

ч. 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

ч. 3 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

